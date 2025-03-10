Forcepoint to acquire Getvisibility, expanding AI-driven data security and risk visibility

Forcepoint today announced the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Getvisibility, an innovator in AI-powered Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Detection and Response (DDR).

Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere platform unifies visibility and control over sensitive data, while Getvisibility enhances the user’s ability to identify and mitigate data risk. The acquisition tightens the synergy to simplify security management, enhance risk mitigation, and speed compliance for enterprise and government customers.

The agreement builds on a successful multi-year partnership, further integrating Getvisibility’s AI-driven risk visibility and remediation within Forcepoint’s full-lifecycle data security solutions. By strengthening interoperability between Getvisibility’s DSPM and DDR capabilities and the Data Security Everywhere architecture, Forcepoint enables seamless discovery, classification, prioritization, remediation, and protection of sensitive data—including PII, intellectual property, and other critical assets—across modern hybrid and AI environments.

For more than two years, Getvisibility’s DSPM and AI-mesh technology—a coordinated network of specialized AI models designed to improve accuracy and speed in data classification and risk detection—has been a core component in Forcepoint’s data security approach. Using Getvisibility technology, customers and partners gain superior visibility and insights into data risks such as redundant and obsolete data, improper access, misplaced files, and regulatory exposure.

Getvisibility’s DDR capabilities, with integrated AI, automate classification and enable dynamic remediation to mitigate threats before they escalate. This acquisition expands that integration, delivering comprehensive security that continuously adapts to how users’ access, share and interact with data across devices, cloud applications, and GenAI platforms.

“Data is the new currency of business, and every organization is racing to unlock its value while minimizing risk,” said Ryan Windham, CEO of Forcepoint. “By further integrating Getvisibility’s AI-driven DSPM and DDR into our portfolio, Forcepoint is equipping enterprises and governments with the visibility, automation and adaptive controls needed to transform data security from a compliance obligation into a strategic advantage. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations protect sensitive data at scale, while turning security into a driver of growth and innovation.”

“With data surging throughout the cloud, and GenAI systems increasing the risk that sensitive information will get exposed, organizations are struggling to know where their data actually is, how it’s being used, what the sensitivity of the data is, and how to protect it,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President for Cybersecurity Products at IDC. “They are tired of cobbling together siloed products and now are looking for new, integrated approaches that unify visibility and control so that they can reduce the complexity, cost, and risk of innovating.”

Enhancing Data Security with AI for AI and Emerging Technologies

Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere approach unifies security policies across AI websites, endpoints, email, SaaS applications, and custom environments. With Getvisibility’s DSPM and DDR capabilities even more deeply integrated, organizations will gain: