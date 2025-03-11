DeNexus expands DeRISK platform to include physical damage assessment

DeNexus, a provider of end-to-end cyber risk management for operational technology (OT) in industrial enterprises and critical infrastructures with cyber-physical assets, today announced a significant expansion of its DeRISK platform capabilities for data center facilities.

The enhanced solution now enables organizations to evaluate potential costs associated with physical damage resulting from both cyber and physical attacks, providing a more comprehensive approach to data center security risk assessment.

The upgraded DeRISK platform introduces several key capabilities:

Advanced modeling of human threat actors and multiple attack scenarios, incorporating various skill levels, frequencies, and actor attributes

Detailed assessment of equipment and property value at risk across different physical zones within data center facilities

Comprehensive evaluation of potential facility disruption and downtime impacts from both physical and cyber damages

Innovative "attack graph" visualization showing potential threat actor paths and progression through facility defenses

"As the data center industry rapidly evolves to meet AI computing demands, the distinction between physical and cyber security continues to blur," said Jose Seara, CEO of DeNexus. "Our enhanced DeRISK platform recognizes this new reality by providing data center operators with a unified view of their security risks. By quantifying both physical and cyber threats in financial terms, we're enabling our clients to make more informed decisions about their security investments and better protect their critical infrastructure."

The platform's enhanced capabilities address the complex interplay between physical and cyber assets in modern data centers, including power management, cooling, physical security, surveillance, and building management systems. Security leaders can now visualize both physical and cyber exposures within their facilities, estimate potential financial losses from various types of security incidents, run sophisticated what-if scenarios to evaluate different defense strategies, and make data-driven decisions about security investments.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding the convergence of physical and cyber risks is paramount," said Donovan Tindill, Director of OT Cybersecurity DeNexus. "DeNexus' enhanced DeRISK platform provides the comprehensive risk assessment tools that critical infrastructure operators need to make informed security investments and protect their most valuable assets."

DeNexus continues to work with early adopters of its solution to further refine its models and enhance understanding of the interconnections between physical and cyber assets in data center environments.

DeNexus will showcase these new capabilities at the upcoming Data Center World conference in Washington D.C., April 14-17, where they will present a case study on cyber risk management for data center facilities.

For more information or to request a demo of the enhanced DeRISK platform, visit https://www.denexus.io/derisk/industry/crqm-data-center.