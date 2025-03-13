Quantum launches GO Refresh for DXi T-Series

Quantum Corporation today announced the availability of Quantum GO Refresh for the DXi T-Series, a program that provides flexible payment options and hardware refreshes to help customers immutably protect and quickly recover mission-critical data and IT infrastructure to overcome the ever-present threat of ransomware and other cyberattacks.

Quantum GO Refresh, a new offering within the Quantum GO portfolio, offers a turnkey subscription model paid quarterly or annually for Quantum’s DXi all-flash T-Series backup appliances that includes the typical hardware, software, and support that Quantum customers have come to expect and adds a new dimension of ongoing hardware refreshes as the solution ages. This makes it easy for customers to deploy backup and data protection solutions that reduce upfront costs under a simple “everything included” subscription model and enables aggressive adoption of all-flash data protection and fast recovery across organizations of all sizes.

"With Quantum GO Refresh for DXi T-Series, we’re making enterprise-grade data protection and cyber resilience more accessible and predictable with a low-cost, yet powerful, future-proof solution,” said Willem Dirven, chief customer officer for Quantum. “By offering a simple subscription model that includes hardware refreshes, customers can focus on their business priorities without worrying about upfront investments or unexpected costs as hardware platforms go end of service. This is a game-changer for organizations looking to enhance cyber resilience with a flexible, cost-effective, forever-ready solution.”

Quantum GO Refresh for DXi T-Series simplifies DXi T-Series procurement, deployment, and ongoing hardware maintenance, enabling on-premises, pay-as-you-go solutions that provide high-performance access and fast recovery of immutable data copies stored on local, all-flash DXi T-Series systems. The new Quantum GO Refresh for DXi gives customers the convenience of unlimited software and hardware refreshes under a subscription model so organizations can focus on scaling their business without having to worry about hardware and software renewals.

Key benefits for Quantum GO Refresh for DXi T-Series:

Forever Ready

Quantum GO Refresh for DXi T-Series subscriptions are easily extended and include continuing software upgrades. Plus, when installed hardware reaches end-of-service life, hardware is refreshed to the latest generation platform.

Pay-As-You-Grow

Choose the length of term and initial capacity to get started, then pay-as-you-go on an annual or quarterly basis for a true OPEX model experience, expanding capacity as needed.

Bundled, Turnkey Solution

Simple subscription model for the all-flash DXi T-Series that includes hardware, software, and support.

Flexible and Configurable

Customers can add additional services, including installation, data migration, and solution management, for easy periodic payments of these services.

Security Your Way

The solution is installed in the customer’s data center within the customer network and customer security policies.

Up to 70x More Data Stored

Quantum’s deduplication technology delivers up to 70x* the data storage on disk vs. a non-deduplication system, with no access or egress fees for the on-premises solution.

Diverse Ecosystem Support

DXi T-Series are Veeam Ready/Veeam Integrated and compatible with a broad range of additional backup software solutions.

Quantum GO Refresh is available now for the DXi T-Series through Quantum’s worldwide network of resellers. Agreement terms range from 3 to 5 years, with either quarterly or annual payments. The program will be extended to other Quantum solutions later this year. For more information on Quantum GO, including GO Refresh for DXi T-Series, please visit https://www.quantum.com/go.

*Deduplication rates are variable based on data type.