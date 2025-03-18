Keyfactor strengthens partnership with Utimaco to redefine PKI deployment

Keyfactor, an identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Utimaco, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, to deliver enhanced security and scalability for public key infrastructure (PKI) deployments. As part of the expanded partnership, Keyfactor’s next-generation EJBCA Hardware Appliance includes an integration with Utimaco’s General Purpose Hardware Security Module (HSM), providing organizations with the ability to securely issue and manage digital certificates at scale.

With organizations managing skyrocketing volumes of digital certificates in increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the need for trusted PKI systems has never been greater. EJBCA Hardware Appliance combines Keyfactor’s powerful PKI platform and Utimaco’s tamper-proof FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated HSMs to ensure end-to-end private key protection.

“This expanded partnership with Utimaco underscores our commitment to delivering innovative PKI solutions that eliminate complexity while enhancing security,” said Joe Tong, SVP of Global Channel, Keyfactor. “Together, through this integration, we’re empowering organizations to build trusted digital ecosystems that scale with their needs while providing the tools needed to prepare their environments for the arrival of post-quantum cryptography.”

As organizations scale, the integration allows for faster certificate enrollment and overall increased PKI performance by offloading cryptographic operations to Utimaco’s high-performance HSMs. Designed with crypto-agility in mind, the HSMs are in-field upgradable with NIST’s recently released post-quantum (PQC) algorithms such as ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium), allowing organizations to bolster the security of their PKI and increase PQC readiness as the arrival of a quantum computer with the ability to crack current encryption methods draws nearer.

“Together, Utimaco and Keyfactor equip businesses with an effective PKI integration, fueled by high-performance HSMs, to ensure they have the highest levels of security at the necessary scale as they prepare for a post-quantum world,” said Kevin McKeogh, Senior Director, GP HSM Product Management. “Utimaco is committed to helping businesses navigate their PQC transition without compromising on security by building key integrations such as this one and ensuring Utimaco u.trust GP HSMs continue to be updated with the latest PQC algorithms such as ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium).”

This collaboration builds on previous integrations between Utimaco and Keyfactor to combine the benefits of certificate lifecycle management with secure key management. For example, with Keyfactor + Utimaco’s GP HSM firmware SecurityServer, Keyfactor EJBCA provides complete registration, issuance, and management for the certificates’ lifecycle, while Utimaco’s GP HSM ensures secure generation, storage, and signing of private keys. The combined solution provides organizations with the flexibility to securely issue and manage millions of certificates, with the PKI hosted in the cloud, on-premises, or a combination of both.

To learn more about the integration, please visit: https://www.keyfactor.com/products/ejbca-enterprise-hardware-appliance/.