Druva announces integration with Microsoft Sentinel to fortify security operations

Druva, a provider of data security, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Sentinel to provide security operations (SecOps) teams with a unified view of data insights across their company’s security and backup environments. This integration incorporates backup telemetry, system behaviors, data anomalies, and threat detections directly into security operations, providing customers with centralized security monitoring and real-time threat detection.

Last year, 57% of backup compromise attempts succeeded, disrupting ransomware recovery efforts and exposing victims to greater risk. Druva’s integration with Microsoft Sentinel addresses these sophisticated threats by providing security and IT teams with a shared view into production and backup environments.

“The challenge top of mind for every security professional is: How can I stay ahead of emerging threats?” said Yogesh Badwe, CSO at Druva. “Druva’s integration with Microsoft Sentinel empowers security teams with comprehensive visibility across all production and backup environments—meaning, the moment the SecOps team detects a threat, they can shift into response and remediation workflows. With Druva’s 100% SaaS, cloud-native approach to data security, customers gain peace of mind that no threat will slip by unnoticed.”

Microsoft Sentinel is a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform that uses built-in AI to help analyze large volumes of security log data across an enterprise. Druva’s integration with Microsoft Sentinel enables security teams to gain new insights into their backup security and respond to threats faster—all without the need for additional security solutions. With Druva and Microsoft Sentinel, security teams benefit from:

Bi-Directional Integration: Ensure seamless and real-time connection between the Druva Data Security Cloud and Microsoft Sentinel—SecOps teams can quarantine compromised snapshots directly within their Microsoft Sentinel console.

Faster Threat Detection & Recovery: With insight into backup telemetry, SecOps teams can detect cyber threats like ransomware or data corruption in real-time, significantly reducing recovery time.

Improved Productivity: Respond to incidents faster and more efficiently.

Enhanced Security Visibility & Compliance: Centralized management in Sentinel, now augmented by Druva's data protection insights, provide deep visibility for threat hunting, compliance audits, and proactive threat mitigation.

This integration is a key component of Druva’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to address data security, global compliance, and operational continuity. Integration with Microsoft Sentinel further expands Druva’s support for the Microsoft ecosystem, which includes Microsoft Windows, Microsoft 365 (including Microsoft 365 Backup Storage), Microsoft EntraID, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and multiple Azure technologies.

Druva’s integration with Microsoft Sentinel is available today in the Azure Marketplace. To learn how Druva’s support for the Microsoft security ecosystem can strengthen your cyber resilience against emerging threats, please visit the website.