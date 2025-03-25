Cyberhaven introduces advanced AI content understanding and computer vision

Cyberhaven, an AI-powered data security company, today announced a major enhancement to its Linea AI platform with the introduction of advanced content understanding capabilities powered by frontier AI models. This breakthrough enables Linea AI to intelligently analyze and contextualize all forms of content, including complex visual data, marking a significant advance beyond traditional content inspection approaches used in data security.

"While traditional security tools rely on basic pattern matching like looking for a 16-digit number to identify credit cards, we're bringing true AI-powered understanding to data security," said Nishant Doshi, Chief Product and Development Officer at Cyberhaven. "Our new content understanding capability for text and images can differentiate between a screenshot of sensitive product designs and a harmless meme, operating with a level of contextual awareness that was previously impossible to achieve."

Key Innovations in the Latest Release:

Advanced Content Understanding: Leveraging state-of-the-art computer vision and multi-modal AI models, Linea AI now provides comprehensive content analysis across all data types, including images, screenshots, and technical diagrams, all processed securely within the customer's environment.

A new feature that autonomously assesses policy violations and intelligently determines incident severity, reducing alert fatigue while ensuring critical risks are never missed. Enhanced Fine-Tuning: Organizations can now customize their security policies with greater precision, including the ability to exclude trusted domains and adapt to complex corporate structures.

The platform's Large Lineage Model (LLiM) combines this new content understanding capability with Cyberhaven's data lineage technology, granting users the ability to protect sensitive data based on both context and content.

Organizations using the enhanced platform report transformative results:

80% reduction in Mean Time to Response (MMTR) for security incidents

90% reduction in incidents requiring manual review, a significant cost savings

Discovery of 50+ critical risks per month that traditional tools missed entirely

The update addresses a critical gap in data security where traditional content inspection tools, relying on simple pattern matching and keywords, frequently fail to identify a company's most valuable intellectual property.

"Some of the most important data at companies today simply cannot be detected using regular expressions or keyword matching," said Cameron Coles, VP of Product Marketing at Cyberhaven. "Think about aerospace engineering designs, proprietary AI models, concept art for unreleased entertainment products, or early-stage pharmaceutical research. Linea AI can now understand and protect these crown jewels of corporate IP that were previously impossible to classify automatically."

The enhanced Linea AI platform with advanced content understanding is available immediately to all Cyberhaven customers.