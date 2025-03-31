Dataminr and World Wide Technology launch strategic partnership

Dataminr today announced a strategic partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider. As an Elite Solution Provider in the Dataminr Partner Network, WWT is bringing the power of Dataminr's real-time, AI-driven insights to customers.

This partnership goes far beyond traditional risk detection. Together, Dataminr and WWT are building a unified cyber-physical platform—an integrated approach to managing digital, physical, and operational threats in real time. Anchored by WWT's Advanced Technology Center (ATC), the collaboration offers customers a living lab to explore, test, and scale next-generation preemptive cybersecurity capabilities. The ATC becomes not just a showcase but a launchpad for secure, converged predictive threat intelligence powered by Dataminr's AI built on 12+ years of data and 50+ proprietary LLMs.

"This partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to innovation and operational excellence," said Ted Bailey, CEO and Founder, Dataminr. "Dataminr's AI platform acts as a real-time decision support system, while WWT's unique integration and delivery capabilities ensure that customers can fully realize its value — from the SOC to the boardroom."

With Dataminr as a core component of WWT's growing AI ecosystem, organizations can now unify cyber, physical, and third-party risk intelligence across a common operating picture. Context Agents, launching in April 2025, will provide a novel Agentic AI capability that dynamically adds real-time context around breaking events, risks, and threats.

"WWT is constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible through AI and digital transformation," said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and Co-Founder, WWT. "Partnering with Dataminr helps us elevate our ability to deliver an end-to-end, AI-enabled security platform that meets the complex challenges our customers face today — and prepares them for what's next."

"The synergy between WWT and Dataminr is a perfect example of how partnerships can drive meaningful innovation," said Dave DeWalt, CEO and Founder, NightDragon, and Vice Chairman of Dataminr's Board of Directors. "Together, they're building not just a solution, but a vision for the future of security operations." Underscoring this confidence in Dataminr's ability to deliver industry-leading innovations, NightDragon, alongside HSBC, recently announced $85 million in new funding to accelerate Dataminr's growth trajectory and its ability to shape the future of real-time information.

