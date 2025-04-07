Travelers announces enhanced services for cyber liability customers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. today announced the launch of Travelers Cyber Risk Services, a suite of capabilities added to all cyber liability policies designed to help lower both the risk of a cyberattack and the cost to recover from one.

In addition to always-on threat monitoring and tailored alerts, key benefits of Travelers Cyber Risk Services include:

Cyber Risk Dashboard: This 24/7 tool gives consumers the ability to monitor risks and track progress over time, view customized recommendations ranked by impact, and access a network of preferred vendors that cover a wide range of cyber-related services.

Expert Guidance: A dedicated team is available to provide advice that can help policyholders strengthen cybersecurity measures and mitigate risk.

Personalized Onboarding: Customers will receive a one-on-one consultation with a cyber expert where they will review security reports, discuss actionable steps, and learn about the tools that can help keep their company safe.

“While our recent Travelers Risk Index highlights that cyber is the top concern of companies, these proven cyber risk mitigation features allow companies to focus more time on growing their business and less on worrying about cyberattacks,” said Jeff Klenk, President of Bond & Specialty Insurance at Travelers. “The guidance and expertise passed on through these services can help businesses minimize risk and maximize the effectiveness of their cybersecurity investments.”

The launch of Travelers Cyber Risk Services is just one of many enhancements the company has made to its cyber offerings over the years. Most recently, Travelers acquired the cyber insurance managing general underwriter Corvus, gaining proprietary technology and innovative solutions to add to its already industry-leading cyber products.

“This new suite of services is designed to help customers more efficiently and effectively predict, prevent, and recover from cyber incidents,” said Lauren Winchester, Head of Cyber Risk Services at Travelers. “Being able to prepare for an unexpected cyber event can help customers maintain uninterrupted business operations and avoid spending millions of dollars in recovery.”

Travelers Cyber Risk Services are included with the purchase of a cyber insurance policy from Travelers. For information on cyber insurance products and services, please visit www.Travelers.com/cyber or contact an agent or broker.