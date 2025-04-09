Cohesity advances Google Cloud partnership to enhance cyber resilience and data insights

Cohesity today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to help organizations combat the rising tide of sophisticated cyber threats. On average, enterprises spent $540,000 per hour in downtime, illustrating the critical need for robust cyber resilience strategies that can reduce downtime in their business. These new solutions will enable organizations to prepare for cyber threats by helping them detect threats earlier, respond to incidents comprehensively, and recover critical data rapidly when attacks occur, dramatically reducing business risk and operational disruption for joint customers.

In addition to enhancing cyber resilience, these updates will include new capabilities such as AI-powered search and advanced reasoning that will make it easier for joint customers to gain new insight and value from critical business data regardless of where it is hosted.

Advanced Data Security and Cyber Resilience Solutions

To help companies combat the threat ransomware and other cyber attacks pose to their businesses, Cohesity is introducing the following new data security capabilities with Google Cloud:

Google Threat Intelligence in Cohesity Data Cloud : This new integration will enable customers to rapidly detect new threats in their backup data with Google Threat Intelligence—actionable intelligence backed by hundreds of global threat experts tracking 450+ threat actors from around the world and insights from 1,100+ incident investigations annually. This update will significantly improve Cohesity’s existing threat detection and incident response capabilities, helping organizations identify potential threats in their environment, maximizing containment, and minimizing potential impact.

Incident Response Partnership with Mandiant : Cohesity's Cyber Events Response Team (CERT) and Google's Mandiant Incident Response teams can now work together to provide comprehensive incident response engagements for joint customers. Using data from Cohesity, Mandiant can expedite the containment, investigation, and mitigation of an attack from the customer's primary infrastructure. At the same time, Cohesity secures the backup infrastructure and helps complete a trusted recovery. Working together, Mandiant and Cohesity can help customers minimize business downtime during incidents.

Isolated Recovery Environment in Google Cloud : Cohesity customers can work with Mandiant to establish, secure, and validate a Cloud Isolated Recovery Environment (CIRE) in Google Cloud before an incident occurs. Together, Cohesity and Mandiant are working to build a solution to enable customers to confidently restore data and business operations, helping to safeguard customer trust and minimize the impact of cyber incidents.

Integration of Cohesity Data Cloud with Google's Security Operations: This integration allows mutual customers to realize the value of both Cohesity's data protection capabilities and Google's Security Operations for improved data resiliency and enhanced security posture management.

Breaking Data Silos and Enhancing AI-Powered Search to Unlock Deeper Insights

As organizations face exponential data growth, finding, understanding, and deriving value from this data becomes increasingly challenging. Cohesity is helping customers address these challenges with two new integrated solutions with Google Cloud:

Integration of Cohesity Data Cloud and Google Agentspace: This new integration will introduce Cohesity Gaia as an AI agent in Google Agentspace to swiftly analyze data, generate precise responses to queries, and complete tasks efficiently and securely. Through secure data APIs, customers will be able to search across enterprise data regardless of where it’s hosted, enabling more efficient search, reducing costs, management overhead, and risk.

By integrating Cohesity Gaia with Google Agentspace, customers will be able to unlock advanced reasoning capabilities powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini models, enabling deeper insights and smarter decision-making. Taking advantage of Cohesity’s robust data governance and consolidated enterprise data platform, this integration will improve compliance, data security, and seamless discoverability of trusted data assets.

Integration of Google Gemini with Cohesity Gaia: This integration will enhance Cohesity’s AI-powered enterprise search assistant with Gemini models, enabling more intelligent data analysis, discovery, and management.

“In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, organizations need comprehensive solutions that not only protect their data but also help them derive value from it,” said Stephen Orban, Vice President of Migrations, ISVs & Marketplace at Google Cloud. “Our collaboration with Cohesity will enable customers to strengthen their cyber resilience posture while accelerating their digital transformation journeys.”

“Cyber threats like ransomware continue to plague global organizations, putting their businesses at risk and limiting their ability to focus on new, value-driving activities and services,” said Vikram Kanodia, Vice President of Technology and Cloud Alliances, Cohesity. “Cohesity is committed to offering the most comprehensive solution to keep our customers’ businesses resilient, protect their critical data, help them quickly recover from incidents, and enable them to find new insights into their data. Working closely with Google Cloud, we’re strengthening that commitment, giving our joint customers the tools to not only protect their business data but also transform it into a strategic asset.”

Availability

Integrations with Google Cloud for cyber resilience and data insights are expected to be available by the summer of 2025. Cohesity’s incident response partnership with Mandiant and the integration of the Cohesity Data Cloud with Google’s Security Operations are available now.

