Ekco launches all-in-one, enterprise-grade cybersecurity offering to protect SMBs

Ekco, a security-first managed service provider (MSP), has today launched Cyber Defence Complete—an all-in-one cybersecurity service that gives small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) enterprise-grade cybersecurity protection without complexity.

Small and medium-sized businesses are attractive targets for attackers, which, unlike larger organizations, often lack the resources to recruit specialist in-house 24-7 cybersecurity teams. In 2024, more than half (58%) of small businesses and 70% of medium-sized businesses reported experiencing a cyber breach. For one in five, the impact was severe enough to threaten the very viability of the business. As a result, a growing number of SMBs turn to external providers for protection and expertise.

Cyber Defence Complete from Ekco integrates essential security coverage from leading vendors, including Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Recorded Future, into a unified, streamlined solution. Built on CREST-accredited methodologies, it equips SMBs with comprehensive defensive capabilities—from visibility and detection to active defense—without requiring significant infrastructure changes. By simplifying cybersecurity complexity and uncertainty, Cyber Defence Complete provides businesses with a proactive advantage against threats, along with seamless access to world-class technologies and expert guidance in one cohesive service.

Ekco’s Cyber Defence Complete package includes 24×7x365 Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) monitoring, incident response, threat intelligence, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), ensuring SMBs are protected around the clock and offering peace of mind. It will be offered through flexible, tiered models designed to scale with businesses as they grow and mature.

Lee Driver, Director of Cybersecurity at Ekco, said, “Small and medium-sized businesses face diverse cybersecurity challenges, and in today's threat landscape, fast, decisive action is critical. This is why we've launched Cyber Defence Complete: a comprehensive solution that removes uncertainty and complexity from cybersecurity for SMBs. Right from the outset, our package establishes a robust defensive foundation, encompassing threat detection, active monitoring, rapid incident response, and mitigation capabilities.

“Our flexible, tiered approach ensures businesses receive exactly the level of protection they need, scaling seamlessly as they expand and mature. With Cyber Defence Complete, we're committed to leveling the cybersecurity playing field, empowering SMBs with enterprise-grade defense underpinned by expert support, so they can confidently focus on growing their businesses without the fear of cyber threats.”

Cyber Defence Complete is available in two tailored packages to meet diverse business needs:

Standard: Offers a comprehensive suite of defensive capabilities, enabling businesses to adopt a proactive stance against cyber threats.

Premium: Includes all features of the Standard package, with additional enhancements aimed at achieving robust cyber resilience.

This tiered approach ensures that SMBs can access enterprise-grade security solutions that align with their growth stage and budget, providing cost-effective access to world-class security expertise without the need for significant in-house investment.

To learn more about Ekco’s new Cyber Defence Complete, please visit here.