Keeper Security and immixGroup join forces to secure the public sector

Keeper Security has announced a strategic collaboration with immixGroup, a provider of IT solutions for the U.S. public sector. This collaboration is designed to provide robust cybersecurity protection to federal, state, and local government agencies and higher education institutions, offering advanced PAM and password management solutions to safeguard critical data and infrastructure.

Keeper will leverage immixGroup's deep expertise in serving the public sector, and together, they will enable organizations to adopt Keeper's innovative cybersecurity tools at scale.

"We are excited to work with immixGroup to bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to the public sector," said Scott Unger, Director of Global Channel Account Management at Keeper Security. "KeeperPAM's capabilities, including secure password management, session monitoring, and compliance reporting, will provide government and educational organizations with the security and visibility they need to protect against modern cyber threats."

Keeper and immixGroup will focus on expanding the availability of KeeperPAM to federal, state, local, and higher education institutions, supporting organizations in helping meet rigorous cybersecurity requirements, such as compliance with FedRAMP, FISMA, and other federal standards. Keeper Security's powerful solutions will be easily accessible through immixGroup, helping public sector entities safeguard privileged accounts and sensitive information.

KeeperPAM's features include password and secrets management, session management, and advanced remote browser isolation, all designed to reduce the risk of credential-based breaches. With tools for enforcing least-privilege policies, real-time monitoring, and detailed audit trails, KeeperPAM ensures organizations can maintain strong access controls and comply with stringent regulatory frameworks.

This collaboration is a timely response to the increased focus on securing government and educational institutions, which are often targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks. By integrating KeeperPAM with immixGroup solutions, public sector organizations can enhance their overall security posture while simplifying access management and improving compliance.