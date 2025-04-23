Cohesity launches RecoveryAgent for NetBackup and DataProtect customers

Cohesity today announced Cohesity RecoveryAgent, a new AI-powered cyber orchestration solution for Cohesity NetBackup and DataProtect customers.

RecoveryAgent automates cyber recovery preparation, testing, compliance, and response, enabling customers to recover from cyber incidents faster. It offers intelligent, customizable recovery blueprints and enables rigorous testing of recovery processes in a non-production environment.

Simplifying Cyber Recovery Through Automation and Intelligence

RecoveryAgent generates customizable blueprints that automate recovery workflows, making cyber recovery response more efficient and adaptable. With these customizable blueprints, organizations can better prepare for cyber incidents before they happen.

RecoveryAgent’s UI allows teams to easily build recovery plans with scripted workflows that automatically integrate critical steps for incident response, such as threat hunting, malware scanning, and instant data restores. Users can rehearse recoveries to prove the blueprint will effectively recover their data in a non-production environment without impacting production applications. This frequent testing helps ensure readiness for real-world incidents.

RecoveryAgent’s agentic AI capabilities allow recovery teams to:

Rapidly and easily create and edit recovery blueprints with AI assistance for automated testing of cyber impact or disaster recovery

Manage granular recovery across multiple domains in complex hybrid environments, including on-premises, cloud, PaaS, and containers

Speed up forensic investigations through automated threat scanning using native tools and best-in-class threat intelligence from Data Security Alliance partners

Have more confidence in a clean incident recovery with Agentic AI-powered intelligent recovery point recommendations and blast radius analysis of infected files across domains

Understand the real-world recovery times and how they align with the business SLAs

Ensure and demonstrate compliance with regulatory and business drivers by implementing standard recovery practices

“Every moment matters to customers experiencing a cyber incident. Having a comprehensive and thoroughly tested incident response plan can be the difference between minimal disruption and massive impact,” said Vasu Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cohesity. “By simplifying and automating every step of the complex cyber recovery process, RecoveryAgent helps customers boost resilience and respond faster with more confidence to cyber incidents. The world’s largest organizations trust Cohesity because we understand the impact of cyber incidents and consistently offer new solutions like RecoveryAgent to help our customers be more confident in their cyber readiness and recovery.”

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Cyber Resilience

RecoveryAgent automates time-consuming and manual tasks such as vulnerability scanning, malware scanning, and data classification into a structured blueprint. It can also automate forensics investigation, configuration hardening, and patching when orchestrated on virtual machines that are recovered within the solution. These capabilities are powered by Cohesity’s Data Security Alliance, which integrates with leading security vendors to help security teams become more agile and productive. Additionally, RecoveryAgent enhances Cohesity’s existing clean room solution, making activation faster and more intuitive.

“AntemetA has a complex technology infrastructure, and as a result, we need solutions developed with extensive field experience to enable us to be as effective as possible, especially as we are exposed to increasing amounts of cyber risks,” said Stéphane Colin, CTO, AntemetA. “This is only possible with trusted partners who take time to understand our unique complexity and work with us to ensure our data can be recovered with confidence and our services guarantee the highest level of resilience, whatever cyber challenges we face. We have a longstanding partnership with Cohesity because it continues to develop solutions like RecoveryAgent, which help us deliver more relevant and effective services. That, in turn, has earned us an equally long-lasting trust from our customers.”

RecoveryAgent is the first new offering to emerge from the joint development efforts of Cohesity and Veritas since the companies came together in December. By combining the capabilities of NetBackup Recovery Blueprints and Recommended Recovery Points with AI-powered intelligence and innovation native to DataProtect, RecoveryAgent is an example of the rapid innovation enabled by integrating both companies’ technology.

RecoveryAgent is currently available to select customers in Tech Preview and is expected to be generally available for NetBackup and DataProtect customers in the second half of the calendar year 2025.

For more information about Cohesity RecoveryAgent and how it can support your organization’s cybersecurity needs, watch our video. And for more insights on breach response and how to strengthen your organization’s resilience, watch our conversation.