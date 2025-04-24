OneTrust debuts new AI agents and workflows to simplify privacy management

IAPP Global Privacy Summit—OneTrust today announced multiple AI innovations in privacy management to uplift modern privacy teams.

"Today, OneTrust is unveiling the future of privacy, built for the era of AI," said Blake Brannon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at OneTrust. "As AI adoption accelerates in all organizations, protecting personal data and upholding customer trust has never been more critical. At the same time, privacy teams are overwhelmed with growing risks, new technologies, and the rapid pace of change. Our latest AI innovations help teams scale their operations, increase efficiency, and respond faster—without sacrificing governance or control. OneTrust gives privacy leaders the tools to meet this moment with confidence, turning AI from a challenge into a force multiplier."

"At a time when privacy teams have never been more critical, OneTrust is using AI to reimagine their role," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director for Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. "For nearly a decade, OneTrust has focused on the challenges faced by privacy professionals. Now, strategically using AI to address those challenges, OneTrust is again demonstrating its advanced vision and continued innovation leadership."

With the following innovations, OneTrust enables privacy teams to govern well and move fast:

AI agents

Two new OneTrust agents, available for preview soon, are designed to automate not just simple tasks but entire privacy processes. The Privacy Breach Response Agent analyzes data breaches and generates the guidance and tasks necessary to meet notification windows in a fraction of the time required historically. The Privacy Risk Assessment Agent automates the assessment process and flags risks for the privacy team to address.

AI-assisted workflows

Companies often have hundreds or even thousands of past assessments and internal documents that contain information that is highly relevant but inaccessible to new assessments. As a result, work is duplicated, respondents suffer from assessment fatigue, and both the quality and timeliness of risk analysis are impacted negatively. OneTrust's new AI-assisted workflows address this problem.

AI Document Scanning, available with OneTrust's spring platform release, and AI Inventory Analysis, currently in preview, auto-populate assessments by scanning documents, past assessments, and existing inventories to identify relevant information and pre-populate new assessments. These capabilities, combined with OneTrust's existing embedded data discovery capabilities, offer privacy teams the comprehensive view of the organization's data and business context required to manage privacy risk more efficiently.

OneTrust Copilot

Privacy teams struggle to keep pace with nearly 4,000 regulatory updates a year, and this is made only more difficult by a lack of insight into their own data and programs.

Available in DataGuidance today and across the OneTrust Platform as part of OneTrust's spring platform release, OneTrust Copilot gives privacy teams easy access to the exact regulatory, product, and program intelligence they need to keep up. Referencing sources such as OneTrust DataGuidance, the myOneTrust knowledge base, and OneTrust program data, OneTrust Copilot immediately delivers regulatory information, insights into program effectiveness, and guidance on enabling or configuring new capabilities in OneTrust.