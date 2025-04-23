Imprivata names Joel Burleson-Davis as Chief Technology Officer

Imprivata today announced the appointment of Joel Burleson-Davis to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Serving most recently as SVP of Engineering for cybersecurity and data science at Imprivata, Joel will leverage more than 15 years of technology leadership and vision in his new role to accelerate innovation.

“Innovation is a crucial component of our product and corporate strategy because it is foundational to our unrelenting commitment to customer success, and we believe true innovation centers on delivering the most value possible to our customers,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “Joel has been an extraordinary leader for our cybersecurity product teams, demonstrating an exceptional ability to articulate and share our vision with our customers. As CTO, he will expand this role to partner closely with our customers across the entire scope of our offerings to ensure the capabilities we deliver have the biggest impact in solving customers’ security, workflow, and operational challenges.”

In his role as SVP of Worldwide Engineering, Cyber, Joel has been responsible for building, delivering, and evolving the suite of Imprivata’s cybersecurity and data products that include Privileged Access Security, Access Compliance, and other solutions.

Prior to joining Imprivata, Joel was CTO at SecureLink, where he was responsible for the overall technology and operational strategy of the organization, including product development, quality assurance, IT, cybersecurity operations, compliance, and customer success. Before SecureLink, Joel held systems engineering, IT consulting, and instructor positions while serving as one of the founding members of The Linux Foundation certification committee, a global committee of key Linux subject matter experts.

In his role as CTO at Imprivata, Joel will work closely with product and engineering leadership to define and execute a technology vision that drives business growth and customer value. This includes championing Imprivata’s long-term strategy, creating and fostering Imprivata’s R&D culture, and evangelizing the efficacy of Imprivata solutions to ensure customers achieve resilient security, seamless workflows, and sustained success as technology needs, priorities, and market factors evolve.

“I’m honored and excited to take on the CTO role to lead Imprivata through our next phase of innovation,” said Joel. “Our solutions have a critical role in helping organizations solve difficult, complex problems, and I look forward to working closely with both our internal teams as well as our customers to develop and execute a vision and strategy that continues to drive outsized value for our customers as well as growth for Imprivata.”