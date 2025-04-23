iVerify launches Sensitive Travel to automate phone preparation for travel to risky areas

iVerify today announced the launch of Sensitive Travel, a new solution designed to make it easier for security teams to manage enterprise mobile threats while employees are traveling and connecting to various mobile networks.

Built on top of a proprietary data set that maps the world’s malicious telecom infrastructure—networks that have been associated with mobile attacks of various kinds—Sensitive Travel operationalizes this data by helping enterprise SOC and admin teams know when a device has connected to a network that has high volumes of malicious activity associated with it.

Every company spends a lot of time manually managing sensitive travel, including maintaining a custom list of dangerous places to match against travel itineraries to predict compromise risk. Due to resource limitations, this often means security teams have to limit efforts to a few high-value targets they monitor or provide burner phones to.

iVerify’s Sensitive Travel solution takes work off of security teams’ plates by automatically letting them know when a phone is on a malicious network and giving them the ability to disconnect that device from corporate services or inspect the phone for compromise by submitting a threat hunt via the app.

In addition, iVerify is also making its telecom infrastructure research available in a threat intelligence product where security teams can see visualizations of malicious networks and access the raw data to help them understand the risks associated with travel to different countries.

Last week, iVerify released the initial findings from this new data set that listed 35 different countries, including a Five Eyes intelligence partner, using Chinese interconnect services, as well as details on how China can leverage its network ownership to give it potential "man-in-the-middle" access to sensitive mobile communications worldwide, enabling active and passive surveillance capabilities.

“Everyone knows to be careful with their phones when traveling to China, but our data shows China is everywhere, as its technology is integral to mobile networks globally. You can’t get around it. As much as the West has banned Chinese gear within core networks, a huge chunk of mobile backbones remain owned by China, and as long as data passes between international mobile network operators, China will have an excellent hook into passive and active exploitation.” said Rocky Cole, co-founder and COO of iVerify. “Sensitive Travel offers security teams peace of mind to know when a corporate device or a BYOD device with access to corporate services has been in a high-risk area and the opportunity to take immediate action.”

