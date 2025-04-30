UL Solutions gains full certification accreditation for the ISASecure Program in support of ISA/IEC 62443

The International Society of Automation (ISA) announced UL Solutions has received full accreditation from the International Accreditation Service (IAS) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to serve as an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification body for ISASecure.

The ISASecure certification program certifies conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally adopted industrial security standards. UL Solutions is now accepting product submittals for ISASecure certification. UL Solutions contact details can be found on the ISASecure website at this link: https://isasecure.org/certification/certify-now

ISASecure assesses automation and control products and systems to ensure they are robust against network attacks, free from known vulnerabilities, and meet the security capabilities defined in the ISA/IEC 62443 standards. All ISASecure certifications are conducted by globally recognized ISO/IEC 17065-accredited certification bodies.

"UL Solutions is honored to achieve ISASecure accreditation, a significant accomplishment that reflects our unwavering commitment to helping our customers achieve a strong cybersecurity posture and underscores our proactive approach to addressing the escalating risks within the cybersecurity landscape," said Nicholas Alexiades in the UL Solutions Cybersecurity Center of Excellence group. "By obtaining ISASecure certification, a crucial prerequisite for key cybersecurity regulations, we are empowering our customers with the essential foundation to confidently navigate evolving threats and regulatory requirements."

The ISASecure program—which currently has ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Italy, Germany, and India—is rapidly expanding its global reach through additional agreements with certification bodies around the world.

"We are pleased to have UL Solutions join the ISASecure program as an accredited ISASecure Certification Body. UL Solutions has a long and recognized history in the United States with global offices," said Dr. Mark P. DeAngelo, Program Manager of ISASecure.