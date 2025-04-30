BigID unveils Security Ops Center for data risk and remediation

BigID today announced the launch of its Security Ops Center, a new dashboard designed to provide organizations with unmatched visibility into data risk and remediation. With continuous risk monitoring and actionable insights, the Security Ops Center enables organizations to identify and remediate risk.

BigID's Security Ops Center enables organizations to monitor risk levels over time, track remediation progress, prioritize response efforts based on risk severity and potential financial impact, and take immediate action to mitigate threats.

BigID's Security Ops Center delivers:

Continuous Risk Monitoring and Tracking: Monitor risk levels across data environments, gaining visibility into both general data exposure and emerging AI risks, enabling prompt, dynamic responses to changes.

Comprehensive Remediation Tracking : Carry out remediation actions and track risk reduction efforts over time, helping security teams maintain an updated security posture.

Proactive Actionable Insights for Automated Remediation: Receive automated, intelligent insights that prompt immediate action, offering measures and recommendations to prevent security gaps.

AI Data Risk Management: Protect sensitive AI data by managing AI-specific vulnerabilities and compliance risks, reducing exposure.

End-to-End Risk Management and Actionability: Combine continuous monitoring, remediation tracking, and actionable insights to allow teams to actively mitigate risks and maintain a strong security posture.

Cost-Based Risk Quantification: Understand the financial impact of each identified risk, empowering teams to prioritize and justify remediation actions based on the potential cost of inaction.

"Organizations are struggling with static risk assessments that offer visibility without action," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO at BigID. "With our Security Ops Center, customers gain the ability to continuously track, manage, and remediate risks—including emerging AI data risks—directly within their environment."

To learn more: