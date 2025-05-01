Vectra AI expands CrowdStrike partnership to launch offering for SMBs

Vectra AI today announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike. The new joint offering combines the Vectra AI Platform’s network detection and response (NDR) capabilities with endpoint protection powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform.

This jointly packaged offering is purpose-built to meet the needs of smaller security teams within small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and midmarket organizations by enabling rapid deployment and a transparent pricing model. It also empowers managed security service providers (MSSPs), aggregators, and distributors to deliver comprehensive detection and response without custom scoping.

“Small and midsize businesses face the same advanced threats as much larger companies but without the security headcount, budget, and often tools needed to stay protected,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Together with Vectra AI, we’re leveling the playing field by bringing the speed, simplicity, and efficacy of the AI-powered Falcon platform to teams that need to do more with less. By working with our trusted partner ecosystem, we’re delivering powerful outcomes to customers with a joint offering that’s easy to adopt, fast to deploy, and built to stop breaches.”

This joint cybersecurity offering delivers end-to-end detection and response across the endpoint, network, and identity layers. Vectra AI’s NDR provides deep network visibility and AI-driven threat detection, while CrowdStrike offers endpoint protection—together enabling real-time, correlated detection across hybrid environments.

The tiered offering is based on employee count and can be purchased in 12- or 36-month terms that include premium support and 14-day data retention. By unifying sizing metrics across both vendors into a single, user-based model, the joint offering eliminates the complexity of estimating IPs or endpoints, making it easier for customers to understand, adopt, and deploy.

“Together with CrowdStrike, we’re making best-in-class cybersecurity more accessible than ever,” said Willem Hendrickx, chief revenue officer, Vectra AI. “This is protection that’s easy to buy, fast to deploy, and built for today’s threat landscape.”

To learn more about the Vectra AI and CrowdStrike partnership with select distributors, please visit https://www.vectra.ai/partners/technology-partners/crowdstrike.

