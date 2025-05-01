Arms Cyber selected by Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Arms Cyber is pleased to announce it has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This global invitation-only program is designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential startups by providing access to Microsoft's extensive resources, technology, and enterprise network.​

The Pegasus Program offers a robust platform for startups to rapidly scale by connecting them with Microsoft's vast enterprise ecosystem. "​Being selected for the Microsoft Pegasus Program is a significant milestone for Arms Cyber," said Bob Kruse, CEO of Arms Cyber. "​This collaboration enables us to benefit from Microsoft's technological expertise and global reach, enhancing our ability to deliver cutting-edge ransomware defense solutions to a much broader audience."​

"​Arms Cyber's commitment to redefining ransomware defense aligns with our mission to support startups that drive technological innovation," said Kevin Magee, Global Director of Cybersecurity, Microsoft for Startups. "​We look forward to collaborating with Arms Cyber to bring their innovative solutions to our enterprise customers."​

The relationship with Microsoft marks a pivotal step in the company's growth trajectory.​