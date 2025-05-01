Arms Cyber selected by Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Arms Cyber is pleased to announce it has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This global invitation-only program is designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential startups by providing access to Microsoft's extensive resources, technology, and enterprise network.
The Pegasus Program offers a robust platform for startups to rapidly scale by connecting them with Microsoft's vast enterprise ecosystem. "Being selected for the Microsoft Pegasus Program is a significant milestone for Arms Cyber," said Bob Kruse, CEO of Arms Cyber. "This collaboration enables us to benefit from Microsoft's technological expertise and global reach, enhancing our ability to deliver cutting-edge ransomware defense solutions to a much broader audience."
"Arms Cyber's commitment to redefining ransomware defense aligns with our mission to support startups that drive technological innovation," said Kevin Magee, Global Director of Cybersecurity, Microsoft for Startups. "We look forward to collaborating with Arms Cyber to bring their innovative solutions to our enterprise customers."
The relationship with Microsoft marks a pivotal step in the company's growth trajectory.