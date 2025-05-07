Barracuda unveils threat detection powered by multimodal AI

Barracuda Networks, Inc. today unveiled next-generation threat detection capabilities fueled by multimodal AI. Barracuda now delivers adaptive, context-aware protection against emerging attacks with accuracy and speed by simultaneously correlating and analyzing diverse text and visual data types—including URLs, documents, images, QR codes, and more.

The new integration of multimodal AI—technology that synthesizes and interprets numerous data streams in various formats—with Barracuda's machine learning classifiers and purpose-built sandbox engine creates an adaptive defense layer.

“As cybercriminals increasingly weaponize AI to launch targeted, sophisticated, and evasive attacks, businesses need security that’s equally intelligent and adaptive,” said Sunil Kumar, vice president of advanced technology at Barracuda. “By leveraging multimodal AI, we’re taking a holistic approach to analyze different data types to identify attacks that bypass traditional models. It’s a transformative step forward in proactive cybersecurity.”

These capabilities strengthen Barracuda Advanced Threat Protection, which provides layered security across the Barracuda platform. Capabilities also enhance Barracuda LinkProtect, which inspects URLs for hidden threats, malicious scripts, suspicious redirects, and other attacks using a virtual sandbox and secure, isolated browser environment.