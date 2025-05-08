OneTrust unveils new Data Use Governance solution

OneTrust today announced its Data Use Governance solution, a set of capabilities designed to close the gap between traditional data governance and the real-time compliance demands of AI. Data Use Governance accelerates data enablement for AI initiatives with programmatic data policies, automated data controls, and embedded data policy enforcement.

"The future of governance isn't about restricting data; it's about ensuring data is used responsibly, efficiently, and in alignment with data and AI innovation goals," said Blake Brannon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, OneTrust. "The biggest challenge for data governance teams has been enforcement, impossible to achieve without translating documented data policies into code. OneTrust now enables our customers to turn data policies, grounded in compliance, privacy, and consent requirements, into programmatic logic that automates enforcement at the level of the data query itself. With OneTrust, data use governance is no longer a barrier — it's an enabler."

With the OneTrust Data Use Governance solution, OneTrust meets the needs of this new era, enabling organizations to:

Accelerate data use: Shorten approval cycles for data enablement with policies directly connected to embedded data controls, native to your data and AI systems.

Enforce policies in real time: Automate policy enforcement at machine speed, ensuring compliance without slowing down AI and analytics initiatives.

Ensure purpose-based policy adherence: Apply governance policies at project initiation and throughout project lifecycles.

OneTrust's Data Use Governance solution helps organizations achieve AI-ready data and scale their data governance program for the speed and agility required for AI initiatives. It combines capabilities that empower organizations to:

Organize data: Use AI-driven classification with both structured and unstructured data to capture four key areas of data context: business, regulatory, consent, and data, and store this context as machine-readable data labels.

Centralize policies: Transform documented privacy, consent, and regulatory policies into enforceable control code to manage data across its entire lifecycle—from data ingestion and usage to data sharing.

Enforce controls: Connect data policies directly to real-time, native data controls in modern data and AI systems to shift from policy attestation to policy enforcement.

Audit transparently: Audit the real-time application of the data controls and gain visibility into the application of column masking and row-filtering controls in order to achieve continuous governance.

OneTrust's newest update for Data Use Governance is Data Policy Enforcement, available now in private preview. The capability enables data governance teams to automate data policy enforcement and keep up with the velocity at which AI-driven systems process and utilize data.

With Data Policy Enforcement, OneTrust automates governance by transforming policies into enforceable, machine-readable code. It applies governance dynamically within data pipelines.