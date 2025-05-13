LastPass announces general availability of SaaS Monitoring

LastPass today announced the general availability of SaaS Monitoring.

First introduced at RSAC 2025, SaaS Monitoring is the inaugural innovation in LastPass’s Secure Access Experiences initiative. The new capability grants organizations visibility into their Software-as-a-Service ecosystem, reduces risk from Shadow IT and Shadow AI, and optimizes costs.

With SaaS Monitoring, business owners and IT admins can see what applications are being used across their organization and identify unapproved or unvetted business tools, monitor application adoption, usage, and user activity, and enforce password and access management policies.

SaaS monitoring helps organizations identify unapproved applications and AI tools in use, supports cost management by revealing redundant, unused, or over-provisioned software, and aids in enforcing security policies through login tracking and assisting in continuity planning by highlighting critical applications.

SaaS Monitoring does not require additional agents to deploy; it runs through the LastPass browser extension. Its two dashboards enable users to view and export application and user activities across their organizations.

The applications dashboard displays the categories of applications (productivity, file sharing, AI and chatbot, and more apps), how they are being accessed (via vaulted passwords, SSO, passkeys, or MFA), and adoption trends to identify low usage or new applications discovered in the last 30 days.

The user dashboard displays the individual user’s business email address and their usage activity, such as login methods, device types (Windows, MacOS, and more), browser type (Chrome, Edge, and more), and timestamps of the last login to each application the user accessed.

To protect user privacy, SaaS Monitoring only captures business application usage when users are logged in with their company email and are working in a browser with the LastPass extension installed. The account administrator can enable the required SaaS monitoring policies.

LastPass SaaS Monitoring is now generally available through a new package, Business Max.