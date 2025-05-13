Exabeam and AVANT announce strategic distribution partnership

Exabeam today announced a strategic partnership with AVANT, a Technology Services Distributor (TSD). This new relationship brings the full suite of Exabeam security operations products to AVANT’s network of over 3,000 Trusted Advisors (TA). TAs now have access to Exabeam's portfolio of cloud-native and self-hosted threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) solutions, including SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and compliance capabilities.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the Exabeam mission to expand its channel ecosystem and build new routes to market.

“AVANT and Exabeam are a powerhouse combination,” said Craig Patterson, Global Channel Chief at Exabeam. “This is the kind of channel innovation the industry needs—bold, strategic, and built for growth.”

"Our trusted advisors are always looking for powerful, flexible solutions to help their clients stay ahead of threats," said Drew Lydecker, co-founder and President at AVANT. "Adding Exabeam to our portfolio gives them the ability to do just that—with faster time-to-value, stronger threat detection, and the ability to align security with business priorities.”