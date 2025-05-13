SecurityBridge partners with Microsoft to enhance SAP security with Sentinel

SecurityBridge announced its collaboration with Microsoft to integrate SAP data into Microsoft Sentinel. The integration enables SecurityBridge to share SAP security events with Microsoft Sentinel’s cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM).

"Combining our SAP-native cybersecurity platform with Microsoft Sentinel’s capabilities makes complex SAP security events accessible and actionable for all security teams, supplying customers with the knowledge to better secure SAP systems from threats," said Ivan Mans, CTO and co-founder of SecurityBridge.

The combination of SecurityBridge and Microsoft Sentinel delivers:

AI-Powered Security Intelligence: Combine Microsoft Sentinel's machine learning and Microsoft Security Copilot capabilities with SecurityBridge's SAP security insights to identify sophisticated attack patterns across your environment.

Comprehensive SAP Security Coverage: Enhance Microsoft Sentinel's native SAP monitoring with SecurityBridge's specialized vulnerability management and ABAP code scanning capabilities.

Unified Threat Detection: By forwarding security events to Microsoft Sentinel, organizations can consolidate SAP security data with other security information, providing a unified view of the threat landscape in Microsoft's Unified SecOps Platform.

Enhanced SOC Efficiency: The integration empowers Security Operations Centers (SOCs) with actionable insights into SAP applications, bridging the gap between IT and SAP security. Security analysts can access decision-enabling SAP security events.

Scalable and Flexible Deployment: The solution supports complex, large-scale SAP landscapes, whether on-premises, in the cloud, SAP RISE, or hybrid environments.

"Microsoft takes a holistic approach to SAP security, moving beyond isolated conversations," said Martin Pankraz, Product Manager, SAP Security, Microsoft. "SecurityBridge complements that effort with pre-breach capabilities, such as SAP Vulnerability Management or ABAP Code Scanning."