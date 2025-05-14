Orca Security acquires Opus for AI cloud remediation

Orca Security today announced the acquisition of Opus, a startup specializing in agentic AI-driven automation and orchestration. This strategic acquisition brings to Orca a world-class team and foundational technology to lead the company’s next phase: evolving from observation and prioritization to agentic AI-based remediation and prevention.

“This is the next big leap for Orca,” said Gil Geron, CEO and co-founder of Orca Security. “With the acquisition of Opus, we’re moving decisively into the era of intelligent action.”

Opus was founded by Meny Har and Or Gabay, part of the founding team at Siemplify (acquired by Google Cloud in 2021), and quickly emerged as a key innovator in cloud-native remediation. With the acquisition of Opus, Orca is deepening its investment in agentic AI to drive the next generation of cloud risk resolution.

"Joining forces with Orca gives us the platform to take our mission further than ever before, leveraging Agentic AI to transform how risks are resolved at scale,” Meny Har, co-founder and CEO at Opus.

