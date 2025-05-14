    New CompTIA certification will target critical cybersecurity skills in operational technology

    May 14, 2025
    CompTIA's proposed SecOT+ certification will bridge critical knowledge and skill gaps between OT and IT.
    CompTIA announced today it will begin development of a new certification focused on critical cybersecurity skills in operational technology (OT).

    CompTIA's proposed SecOT+ certification will bridge critical knowledge and skill gaps between OT and IT. The certification will equip OT positions, such as floor technicians and industrial engineers, and cybersecurity engineers and network architects on the IT side, with a common skills toolkit to manage, mitigate, and remediate security risks in manufacturing and critical infrastructure environments.

    "With technology continuing to expand across physical environments, it presents both opportunities and challenges," said Katie Hoenicke, senior vice president, product development, CompTIA. "CompTIA is eager to bring this rigor and dedication to the OT space."

    CompTIA's ISO-accredited certification development process will formally begin later this year on SecOT+. As with all CompTIA certifications, practical, hands-on training with real-world scenarios will be emphasized.

    CompTIA's proposed SecOT+ certification will focus on the following core domains:

    • Risk assessment-driven approaches to cybersecurity

    • Compliance and regulatory frameworks for OT

    • Hardening techniques and secure configurations

    • Managing third-party risks and supply chain security

    • Integrating and securing legacy systems

