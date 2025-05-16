OPSWAT opens new Cybersecurity Lab and office in Arlington, VA

"This is more than a new office—it's a reaffirmation of our mission to protect the critical infrastructure that keeps our nation running," said Benny Czarny, founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "With our roots in federally funded innovation and a growing portfolio of federal clients, Arlington is the right place for our next chapter."

The Arlington expansion is a natural evolution following OPSWAT's acquisitions of Fend and InQuest—two cybersecurity innovators born from U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Defense challenges.

"This is the perfect time to be here in Washington, D.C.," added Czarny. "We're proud to support not only federal agencies but also the broader economy—from tech innovators to manufacturers—who all play a part in securing America's future."