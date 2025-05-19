Trend Micro partners with NVIDIA for enterprises implementing GenAI

Trend Micro and NVIDIA have collaborated to deliver an agentic AI-powered security solution as part of the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design. The collaboration brings together Trend Vision One for Sovereign Private Cloud (SPC), NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA NeMo, and NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity AI framework to create a pre-validated solution for organizations requiring complete data jurisdiction.

"Together, Trend Micro and NVIDIA are delivering an integrated platform that empowers organizations to confidently deploy AI while protecting data across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments," said Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI Products at NVIDIA.

Key benefits include:

100% data sovereignty with on-premises deployment options for air-gapped environments

Pre-integrated hardware, software, support, and deployment services

Threat detection intelligence built with NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing for real-time security analysis

Comprehensive protection across email, cloud, network, endpoint, data, and identity

Simplified procurement and deployment, accelerating time-to-value

For enterprises building their own GenAI implementations, this solution offers security, performance, and compliance.