Titania expands leadership team to tackle global surge in cyber threats

Titania today announced the appointments of Ian Robinson as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Tom Platt as Sales Director.

These executive hires follow the appointment of CEO Victoria Dimmick in November 2024 as Titania executes a focused strategy to pair operational discipline with bold technical innovation. Recent organizational changes have enabled greater investment in strategic talent and technology.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a technology discussion — it’s a business resilience mandate,” said Victoria Dimmick, CEO of Titania. “As we scale for growth, these hires bring the leadership we need to deepen our product innovation to keep delivering against this mandate, drive ecosystem collaboration, and expand our global reach through strategic partnerships.”

Having been instrumental in defining the overall architectural vision for Titania's technology solutions when in post as Chief Architect, Ian Robinson has now joined Titania’s leadership team. In his new role as Chief Product Officer (CPO), he is already leading the evolution of Titania's network exposure management solution roadmap by championing “better together” solutions and closer integrations with complementary security and infrastructure vendors.

“We see enormous value in building joint solutions with technology partners that address real-world enterprise challenges,” added Ian Robinson. “Our product strategy will continue to become more collaborative and aligned with how customers deploy and scale their defenses, ensuring they get greater value and return on their existing security investments.”

Tom Platt, formerly of high-growth companies Netacea and Forter, brings a strong track record of growth acceleration, which he attributes to his focus on building high-performing teams and cultivating strong, trust-based relationships with major enterprise customers. In the new Sales Director role with Titania, he will lead go-to-market efforts for Titania’s solutions across North America, EMEA, and Europe, working closely with customers in high-risk critical infrastructure sectors—including defense, government, finance, healthcare, and energy and utilities.

“Some of the world’s most secure networks rely on Titania software to detect and mitigate security gaps that would otherwise leave the organization vulnerable to exploitation,” comments Tom Platt. “Increasingly, these organizations are looking to scale their vulnerability management programs and add real-time exposure monitoring to defend against active threats in their industry—so I’m working closely with customers to ensure we’re delivering the right-size solutions to help them achieve their security goals, wherever they are on the journey to network readiness and resilience.”

Victoria Dimmick concludes, “These appointments are more than personnel changes — they reflect our commitment to execution. As the threat landscape evolves, we’re building a leadership team equipped to deliver the flexible, scalable, future-focused network security solutions needed to drive measurable value for our partners and customers.”