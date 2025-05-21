Radware and MAIRE team to deliver managed security services

Radware and MAIRE, a technology and engineering group focused on advancing the energy transition, have further expanded their relationship. MAIRE is adding Radware’s AI-powered Cloud Application Protection Services to its managed services portfolio and leveraging Radware’s content delivery network to enhance its security offering for customers.

MAIRE also uses Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Service to safeguard its global infrastructure from cyber threats. Milan-based MAIRE is present in 50 countries and employs over 9,800 people supported by approximately 50,000 professionals involved in its projects worldwide.

“Our expanded relationship with Radware is grounded in our shared focus on innovation,” said Andrea Sgarlata, identity manager at MAIRE Group. “We were looking for a technology partner that could enhance our security offering with state-of-the-art protection, added flexibility, and worldwide coverage, enabling our customers to combat even the most sophisticated cyberattacks.”

As part of Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Service, MAIRE is leveraging Radware’s web application firewall (WAF), bot detection and management, and application-layer DDoS protection. Combining end-to-end automation, AI-powered algorithms, behavior-based detection, and 24/7 managed services, the solution defends against 150+ known attack vectors.

Radware’s application security stack is integrated with a high-capacity content delivery network (CDN) solution. The CDN has a global footprint that spans over 600 points of presence in more than 100 cities and 50 countries.

“With the surge in cyberattacks, shortage of skilled security staff, and need for around-the-clock protection, more companies are opting for managed security services as part of their security strategy,” said Rob Hartley, Vice President for Radware in EMEA and CALA. “We look forward to partnering with MAIRE to fill this need and offer customers future-ready application protection solutions designed to reduce their exposure to attacks and improve their security posture.”