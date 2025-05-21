Exabeam and Vectra AI announce partnership and platform integration

Exabeam today announced a new partnership with Vectra AI, Inc. This collaboration integrates the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform, including security information and event management (SIEM), user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), and automated workflows, with the Vectra AI Platform.

Integrated with Exabeam SIEM and automation, this partnership delivers centralized visibility, faster detection, and smarter response across cloud environments for streamlined investigations, reduced manual effort, and improved security outcomes.

“Teaming up with Vectra AI isn’t just a partnership; it’s a power move. We need to shift the balance in cybersecurity, putting defenders back in control,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “With their cloud threat intel and our AI-driven platform, we’re exposing the threats others miss and flipping the script on what modern threat detection looks like.”

Additional benefits from this collaboration include:

Accelerated Threat Detection: Consolidating security data from multiple sources and automating workflows across the SOC stack enables analysts to identify and respond to threats faster and with greater precision.

Enhanced Visibility : Network-based risks across cloud infrastructure, powered by advanced behavioral analytics, help teams detect lateral movement, insider threats, and other post-compromise activities.

Streamlined Security Operations: Out-of-the-box integration features, prebuilt mappings, a preconfigured Vectra AI dashboard tile, and webhook collectors accelerate deployment and minimize operational overhead for SOC teams.

“Security teams today need visibility to stay ahead of advanced threats, especially as attacks become more complex and move across hybrid and cloud environments,” said Jeff Reed, Chief Product Officer at Vectra AI. “By integrating Vectra AI’s advanced NDR with Exabeam’s powerful SIEM and automation capabilities, we’re empowering teams with a unified, intelligent platform to quickly identify, investigate, and stop threats before they escalate.”

To learn more about the Exabeam and Vectra AI partnership, please visit https://www.exabeam.com/resources/briefs/exabeam-and-vectra-ai/.