Picus Security announces Exposure Validation capability and Exposure Score metric

Picus Security today announced Picus Exposure Validation, allowing security teams to verify the exploitability of vulnerabilities based on their unique environments. The new capability continuously tests security controls against real-world attack techniques, identifying which vulnerabilities are truly exploitable and which can safely be deprioritized.

Picus also announced the Picus Exposure Score, an evidence-based, context-aware metric that accurately quantifies actual risk by accounting for how effectively current security controls mitigate real threats.

“The challenge today isn’t finding vulnerabilities; it’s knowing which ones matter in your unique environment,” said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. “CVSS, EPSS, and KEV offer theoretical risk signals. Picus Exposure Validation delivers proof by testing threats against your production defenses in real time. It replaces assumptions with evidence so security teams can focus on vulnerabilities that are actually exploitable.”

Picus Exposure Validation allows security teams to:

Prioritize accurately, de-prioritize safely: Teams can allocate resources using an automated, transparent, and customizable Exposure Score.

Make faster, confident decisions: Teams accelerate decision-making with transparent, real-time reports backed by continuous attack simulations, security control testing, and comprehensive documentation supporting compliance efforts and executive communications.

Save time and improve mitigation: Teams can significantly reduce manual workload through automated validation processes and receive actionable, tailored recommendations for quickly improving security control effectiveness and mitigating vulnerabilities, even when immediate patching isn’t possible.

Picus Exposure Validation is available now. Learn more on the company’s website, and register for the Adversarial Exposure Validation Summit, May 29 and June 3, 2025.