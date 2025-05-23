Tigera announces Calico Cloud Free Tier for Open Source users

Tigera announced the launch of the Calico Cloud Free Tier, available to Calico Open Source users. Calico Cloud Free Tier addresses key challenges such as limited workload communication observability for faster troubleshooting, management of complex network policy deployments, and implementing network policies for microsegmentation for improved security and compliance.

Calico Cloud Free Tier provides organizations leveraging Calico Open Source with:

Deep Visibility with Service Graph: Calico Dynamic Service Graph for comprehensive traffic monitoring, visualization of workload communication, logging, and rapid troubleshooting.

Simplified Microsegmentation: Users can utilize the Policy Board to view enforced policies, staged policies to preview traffic flows before deployment, policy tiers that define policy enforcement hierarchy, and observability with Dynamic Service Graph.

Intuitive Dashboards: Customers can utilize Calico Dashboards to easily conduct cluster health monitoring and flow log analysis.

Simplified Network Policy Management: Teams can streamline network policy management workflows with Calico Policy Board, making it easier to view and manage tiered policies, create and edit policy rules, and stage and preview policy behavior.

"We are deeply committed to delivering solutions that enable the open-source community to efficiently and securely scale Kubernetes environments," said Phil DiCorpo, Senior Director of Product Management at Tigera. "Calico Cloud Free Tier streamlines the adoption of robust Kubernetes networking and network security for platform teams."

In addition to launching the Calico Cloud Free Tier, additional enhancements to Calico Cloud include:

Enhanced multi-cluster network security: Support for WireGuard encryption for data-in-transit between services in different clusters connected via Calico Cluster Mesh. It also can encrypt traffic between federated endpoints across clusters without needing to use a service mesh.

Enhanced support for policy testing: Improved accuracy of policy preview by evaluating and reporting policy actions on new connections.

To learn more about Calico Cloud Free Tier, please visit https://www.tigera.io/blog/whats-new-in-calico-spring-2025/.