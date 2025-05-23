Keeper Security appoints Shane Barney as Chief Information Security Officer

Keeper Security announced that security industry veteran Shane Barney has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Shane joins Keeper from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), where he served as the agency's CISO for six years.

Shane spent nearly eleven years at the USCIS, where he served as Chief of the Cyber Intelligence Branch and Deputy CISO, prior to his CISO appointment. Before his official service with the USCIS, Shane worked with the organization during his beginnings as a federal security contractor. Shane holds two master's degrees and a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont.

"Shane brings tremendous knowledge and demonstrated expertise in AI and cybersecurity to the Keeper team, further bolstering our internal investment in security, controls, and compliance," said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder, Keeper Security. "As the digital threat landscape becomes more pervasive, AI-enabled cybersecurity platforms will become essential. We are thrilled to have Shane with us as part of our AI strategy and extensive work in protecting digital borders against cyber threats."

"As the new CISO at Keeper Security, I am excited to lead our efforts in enhancing cybersecurity strategies and protecting our clients' critical data," said Shane Barney. "I look forward to driving innovation, strengthening our security posture, and fostering a culture of vigilance and resilience across our organization, ensuring we remain at the forefront of building defenses against emerging threats."

As an advocate for cybersecurity in the public sector, Shane frequently participates in thought leadership and media advocacy. Shane has been regularly featured by global cybersecurity news outlets, including audio and written interviews and frequent keynote speaking engagements for cybersecurity education and awareness.

Shane's work with the USCIS earned him the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary's Meritorious Service Silver Medal Award in 2023, which he was awarded in recognition of his efforts to transition the organization's cyber defenses from reactive to proactive. The DHS noted that "Mr. Shane's focus on security automation saw a $17 million return on investment in saved labor hours" in a single year. Shane was also named an H2O AI Top 100 AI Thought Leader in 2024.