Cognyte acquires cyber threat intelligence vendor GroupSense

Cognyte Software Ltd. today announced the acquisition of GroupSense, Inc., a digital risk protection services company. The acquisition will help to expand Cognyte’s customer base and growth potential within the U.S. market.

Cognyte has acquired GroupSense for approximately $4 million plus an earnout of up to approximately $5 million, subject to GroupSense meeting defined targets post-closing.

Established in 2014, GroupSense helps customers protect digital assets and data from external cyber threats by using a combination of automated and human reconnaissance for cyber investigations to deliver customer-specific intelligence. Operating in the U.S., GroupSense offers solutions to customers that span state and local government agencies and a variety of enterprises.

As part of the overall growth strategy, GroupSense customers will have the opportunity to quickly adopt Cognyte’s cyber threat intelligence platform.

“The addition of GroupSense allows us to extend our market presence and deliver added value to their customers through our AI-driven technology,” said Elad Sharon, CEO of Cognyte.

“Joining Cognyte is a major milestone for both our company and our customers," said GroupSense CEO Kurtis Minder. "This acquisition enables us to grow our offering, streamline our operations, and provide customers with solutions to help protect their digital assets.”