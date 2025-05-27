Exabeam and Inspira Enterprise announce strategic global partnership

Exabeam today announced the global expansion of its partnership with Inspira Enterprise. As part of this expanded collaboration, Inspira will now offer the complete suite of Exabeam products as both a managed security services provider (MSSP) and an authorized reseller.

The partnership integrates advanced behavioral analytics and risk-scoring capabilities from Exabeam with Inspira’s industry-aligned SOC model. Through its Cyber Fusion Centers, including a flagship facility in Dallas, Inspira offers 24x7 threat monitoring, detection, and response. Its iSMART² dashboard further empowers organizations with real-time visibility, advanced analytics, and actionable intelligence across IT, cloud, OT, and third-party ecosystems.

“Through this partnership, we’re making it easier for enterprises around the world to adopt security solutions from Exabeam in a way that’s flexible, scalable, and aligned to real business needs,” said Craig Patterson, Global Channel Chief at Exabeam.

“Our partnership with Exabeam enables us to deliver truly intelligent, AI-driven cybersecurity that’s tailored to the unique needs of each industry and region we serve,” said Amit Gandre, CEO of Americas at Inspira Enterprise.