Netwrix 1Secure DSPM for MSPs now available on Pax8 Marketplace

Netwrix has made its DSPM solution, Netwrix 1Secure DSPM for MSPs, available on the Pax8 Marketplace. The solution is delivered through Netwrix 1Secure, its SaaS security platform.

Netwrix 1Secure DSPM for MSPs is a solution that reduces the risk of data breaches by equipping security teams with DSPM capabilities that allow organizations with multi-cloud and hybrid environments to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data. The solution helps assess and prioritize risks to sensitive data, prevent data loss, and detect policy violations and suspicious behavior.

“Providing the Netwrix DSPM solution through the Pax8 marketplace is another step toward strengthening our relationship with the MSP community," says Britt Norwood, Chief Revenue Officer at Netwrix. "We are committed to delivering our solutions through MSPs and will continue to provide the tools, resources, and support they need to grow their business and deliver value to their customers.”

“We’re happy to welcome Netwrix to the Pax8 Marketplace and provide MSPs with security solutions like Netwrix 1Secure DSPM for MSPs to protect against data breaches and to safeguard clients’ sensitive information," said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8.