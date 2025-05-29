Keeper Security adds Bidirectional One-Time Sharing to Password Manager

Keeper Security today announced an update to its password management platform. Keeper’s upgraded One-Time Share feature enables bidirectional, single-use encrypted sharing between Keeper users and non-users.

The new bidirectional sharing feature builds upon the functionality of Keeper’s existing One-Time Share (OTS) feature. OTS is designed to securely share credentials and files with a selected recipient for one-time use. These shares are protected in transit by Keeper’s elliptic-curve and AES-256 cryptography and can only be decrypted locally on the recipient’s device. Once received, shared records automatically expire based on the sender’s specified time. Additionally, each share is restricted to a single device, allowing the recipient to access the shared data multiple times until it expires or the sender terminates the share — whichever occurs first.

“Bidirectional One-Time Share is the latest step in our commitment to ensuring that all customers can simply and securely exchange confidential information with end-to-end encryption,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security.

The bidirectional functionality update allows easier sharing between users and non-users of Keeper’s platform. Previously, users were able to send view-only external shares. Now, non-users can also exchange data with Keeper customers, offering end-to-end encryption for both parties.

Users share records by selecting the desired record from their Keeper Vault and initiating a one-time share. The user can then customize the access settings and generate a secure, time-limited link. The recipient clicks the link to view the content, where they can upload, modify, or comment as needed. Once the time limit is reached or access is revoked, the session ends permanently and the record is no longer accessible.

Organizations can use the bidirectional one-time share to facilitate operations such as:

Collaboration : Securely collect signed documents, feedback, or sensitive files from clients, contractors, and partners without needing them to create an account.

Vendor Requests : Request compliance documents or private credentials from third parties securely.

Internal Audits: Temporarily share and retrieve information with auditors or legal teams.

To learn more about Keeper’s new One-Time Share functionality, please visit our documentation portal.