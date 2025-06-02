Barracuda announces AI-powered cyber platform BarracudaONE

Barracuda Networks, Inc., today unveiled the BarracudaONE AI-powered cybersecurity platform. BarracudaONE unifies layered security defenses and provides deep, intelligent threat detection and response for managed service providers (MSPs), other channel partners, and end users.

Barracuda today also announced the findings of a global survey highlighting the growing risk posed by security tool sprawl. According to the study conducted by Vanson Bourne, 65% of IT and security professionals say their organizations are juggling too many security tools. More than half (53%) of respondents also say their security tools cannot be integrated, creating fragmented environments that are difficult to manage and secure.

Based on responses from 2,000 senior security decision-makers, 80% of respondents report that this lack of integration increases the time required to manage security, while 81% cited higher overall costs. Additionally, it significantly weakens threat defense capabilities, with 77% saying it hinders detection and 78% citing challenges in threat mitigation. Only a minority (32%) of respondents are fully confident their tools are properly configured, leaving organizations vulnerable to breaches caused by hidden misconfigurations.

“This research serves as a stark wake-up call for organizations still relying on disconnected, siloed security tools,” said Neal Bradbury, Chief Product Officer at Barracuda. “Managing a patchwork of solutions drives up costs and complexity while creating blind spots that attackers are quick to exploit. Security teams simply cannot afford to waste time switching between systems while critical threats go undetected. The path forward is clear: consolidation and integration are essential for cyber resilience.”

BarracudaONE simplifies and strengthens security operations by unifying Barracuda’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions into a single, integrated platform. It delivers layered threat protection, managed through a centralized dashboard, reducing operational complexity and improving visibility.

Advanced, battle-tested AI—integrated across Barracuda’s solutions and fine-tuned over years of real-world application—enables precise threat detection, rapid response, and intelligence automation. At the core of this AI-driven platform are robust reporting capabilities that deliver clear, actionable insights. These reports help security teams and channel partners demonstrate the effectiveness of the AI threat layer in identifying and neutralizing attacks while also highlighting ROI and operational impact.

Availability

BarracudaONE is now available at no additional cost to MSPs, other channel partners, and customers already using Barracuda Email Protection, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup, and Barracuda Data Inspector. The platform provides a centralized interface for MSPs and partners to easily manage solutions and licenses.

MSPs, partners, and end users can further strengthen their security posture with Barracuda Managed XDR, a 24/7 service that delivers expert threat detection and response backed by Barracuda’s award-winning security operations center (SOC).