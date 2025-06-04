Veeam Software extends partnership with Seattle Orcas through 2027

As the start of Major League Cricket nears, Veeam Software is extending their headline and founding sponsorship of the Seattle Orcas Major League Cricket team through the end of 2027. Since the partnership started in 2023, this collaboration has been a masterclass in teamwork, strategy, and bounce-back power—qualities that win matches on the field and keep data resilient in the digital arena.

“Cricket demands split-second decision-making, unwavering focus, and the ability to recover from every bouncer,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam Software. “That mirrors our approach to data: anticipate threats, deploy defenses, and come back stronger after each challenge. Partnering with the Seattle Orcas isn’t just about logos on jerseys; it’s about rallying behind a shared passion for resilience and excellence.”

Cricket’s global fanbase tops 2.5 billion, and in the U.S.—where the first recorded game dates back to New York in 1751—interest has surged with Major League Cricket’s debut and the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Orcas have captained this excitement, turning heads with their explosive batting lineup led by Heinrich Klaasen, widely regarded as the premier T20 batter of our era. His six-hitting prowess is complemented by Harmeet Singh’s artful spin, Steven Taylor’s thunderous power hitting, Shayan Jahangir’s rock-steady runs, and the all-round firepower of Australian great David Warner, to name a few in a fantastic team. Together, they embody the relentless intensity that defines both cricket’s biggest stages and the digital realm’s toughest challenges.

“We’re thrilled to keep Veeam in our crease as we continue our journey in Major League Cricket,” said Hemant Dua, CEO of the Seattle Orcas. “Their support has been our secret weapon, fueling our offense with top talent and shoring up our defense when the match tightens. This partnership is about building community, driving innovation, and making cricket America’s summer spectacle and the Seattle Orcas America’s favorite cricket team.”

The 2025 MLC season kicks off June 12, with the Orcas facing Washington Freedom on June 14. Veeam will rally employees, customers, and partners for every match—bringing the company’s data resilience spirit to the stands through VIP “Day in the Life” experiences and watch parties in Oakland, Dallas, and Fort Lauderdale, with the Veeam logo displayed on every uniform.

