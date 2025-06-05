Silverfort appoints Howard Greenfield as President & Chief Revenue Officer

Silverfort today announced the appointment of Howard Greenfield as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Greenfield brings extensive experience in go-to-market (GTM) leadership after successfully bringing multiple identity companies to scale, including taking SailPoint through its first IPO. He will lead Silverfort's GTM strategy and execution, including global sales and marketing, and navigate the company's next stage of market growth.

"Welcoming Howard to our leadership team, with his vast experience, vision, and operational rigor, is truly a game-changer," said Hed Kovetz, CEO and co-founder of Silverfort. "With Howard's deep understanding of the identity market and proven ability to scale companies to hundreds of millions in ARR, guiding them through significant milestones and achievements, his leadership will be instrumental as Silverfort expands."

Before joining Silverfort, Greenfield was an Operating Partner at venture capital firm Canaan, where he helped many portfolio companies with their GTM approach and was a key driver for several successful exits, such as Axis Security and MachEye. Prior to that, as CRO at Centrify, a Privileged Access Management (PAM) provider now known as Delinea, he led the sales, marketing, partner, and customer success teams, growing revenues to culminate in a successful exit to private equity firm TPG. Earlier, Greenfield was the CRO at SailPoint, where he was instrumental in rapidly growing ARR and expanding the customer base, positioning the company for a successful IPO in 2017.

As President and CRO at Silverfort overseeing sales and marketing, Greenfield will create strong alignment and partnership between both departments. Greenfield will also focus on expanding the Silverfort partner community and channel-first strategy.

"I'm eager to join such a strong, engaged team—across executive leadership, investors, partners, customers, and employees—focused on scaling the business while staying true to the company's culture," said Greenfield.

To learn more about Greenfield's vision and strategy during this pivotal phase of company growth, check out his full fireside chat on the Silverfort blog.