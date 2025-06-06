Deepwatch expands footprint to Silicon Valley

Deepwatch announces it has relocated its headquarters from Tampa, Florida, to Palo Alto, California.

The new headquarters at 250 Cambridge Avenue, Palo Alto, positions Deepwatch at the center of the global technology ecosystem while maintaining strong operational roots in Tampa.

This expansion represents a calculated investment in Deepwatch's future, driven by several key strategic advantages:

Dual-Coast Operations: Rather than relocating entirely, Deepwatch is creating a bi-coastal presence that combines the Tampa office’s security operations with Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem.

Join Deepwatch as they officially open their Silicon Valley headquarters:

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

June 10, 2025

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM PT

250 Cambridge Avenue, Palo Alto, CA