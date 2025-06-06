Forescout announces Coalfire partnership to accelerate FedRAMP authorization

Forescout Technologies, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Coalfire to accelerate the FedRAMP Authorization to Operate (ATO) processes for Forescout Cloud Services.

Forescout Cloud delivers scalable, intelligent, and integrated cybersecurity for all connected edge devices, as well as IT, operational technology (OT), and Internet of Things (IoT). Leveraging Coalfire’s deep FedRAMP expertise, Forescout can meet the rigorous security and compliance requirements of all U.S. federal agencies.

“Federal agencies can’t afford delays when it comes to cloud modernization and Zero Trust for IT devices and the future of Zero Trust for OT security,” said Mike Walsh, President of Forescout Government Systems. “Our partnership with Coalfire positions Forescout Cloud Services to meet the highest security standards and accelerate the path to FedRAMP authorization. Together, we’re enabling agencies to strengthen cyber resilience and maximize ROI.”

With Forescout Cloud Services, federal agencies will be able to:

Form the foundation of Zero Trust security with enterprise-wide asset intelligence and deployment health monitoring.

Take the next steps in Zero Trust enforcement, including network segmentation and real-time policy simulation.

Eliminate the need for manual reports with automated reporting powered by generative AI that helps prove adherence to executive orders and mandates.

Deploy advanced threat detection and response, with full Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) and Security Operations Center (SOC) integration across hybrid and cloud environments.

Benefit from native support for IPv6 addressing that aligns with federal modernization mandates.

“Coalfire’s FastRAMP accelerator services are designed to help cloud innovators like Forescout navigate and succeed in the FedRAMP process with confidence,” said Karen Laughton, Executive Vice President at Coalfire. “This partnership reflects our shared mission of securing critical federal infrastructure and bringing trusted cloud capabilities to government customers faster.”