Torq and Carahsoft announce public sector distribution partnership

Torq and Carahsoft Technology Corp. today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Torq’s public sector distributor, making the company’s hyperautomation solutions available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, and The Quilt contracts.

"Torq is proud to partner with Carahsoft, a trusted solutions provider for public sector federal, state, and local government and education institutions,” said Sheldon Muir, Head of Global Channels and Alliances, Torq. “Our strong collaboration leverages Carahsoft’s expertise and Torq’s innovative automation technology."

The partnership further expands the global footprint of the Torq Hyperautomation Platform, which automates, manages, and monitors critical security operations center (SOC) responses at machine speed. Torq and Carahsoft joint customers will benefit from Torq’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities that initiate and accelerate security event investigation, triage, and remediation at scale; deliver comprehensive case management capabilities; and automate complex processes.

Torq Hyperautomation also enables customers’ analysts to focus on high-value security initiatives and innovation by optimizing alert management and response.

"As organizations face increasingly complex cyber threats, the need for intelligent, automated solutions has never been greater," said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions. "Carahsoft and our resellers are dedicated to transforming security operations for government agencies and enterprises through partnerships like Torq."

Torq Hyperautomation solutions are available through SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F.

For more information, contact the Torq team at Carahsoft at [email protected] or click here.