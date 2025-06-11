Huntress launches Threat Simulator to educate users—from the hacker's perspective

Huntress recently announced the launch of Threat Simulator, a new feature for Huntress Managed SAT that gives users hands-on training with real-world hacker tradecraft.

Paired with expert-backed episodes, Threat Simulator turns passive learning into active skill-building through quick, game-like simulations. These simulations put users in hackers’ shoes, challenging them to carry out simulated attacks to understand the mindsets, methods, and motives of cybercriminals.

“Traditional security awareness training often fails to prepare users,” said Dima Kumets, Principal Product Manager at Huntress. “With Threat Simulator, we’re changing that. We’ve designed it in collaboration with our security researchers to push beyond basic phishing simulations and immerse users in real-world, hands-on scenarios that emulate hacker tradecraft.”

Threat Simulator covers a broad range of hacker tradecraft, from open-source intelligence (OSINT) to spear phishing. The interactive, game-like simulations support kinesthetic learners and offer realistic scenarios that require critical thinking and active participation.

All simulations are designed in partnership with the Huntress security team, informed by the real-world hacker tradecraft they see across millions of endpoints and identities.

"The OSINT training gave my staff and our employees a clear understanding of how hackers can gather seemingly innocent information off the web to create a profile for social engineering attacks," said Eric Nush, Director of Technology, CETL, Homer School District 33Ct. “It made us think twice about the types of information we make publicly available on our website.”

Try Threat Simulator for free.