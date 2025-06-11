Securonix announces acquisition of ThreatQuotient

Securonix recently announced the acquisition of ThreatQuotient. This combination will create a comprehensive, modular, and fully integrated AI-driven platform for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR), leveraging advanced analytics and insights across both internal and external threats.

This acquisition unites internal and external threat intelligence with real-time analytics and agentic AI. The integrated platform from Securonix and ThreatQuotient will deliver unified visibility, faster response, and greater operational clarity.

"Bringing threat intelligence management and SIEM together in a unified platform is a game changer. We’ve already seen the value of deeply enriched advanced analytics and detection in our Securonix SIEM environment—but coupling that with integrated threat curation, prioritization, and response should help customers move even faster. It means fewer swivel-chair investigations, more accurate triage, and greater confidence that security analysts are working with the most relevant threats. This kind of integration has the potential to accelerate the ability to detect, respond, and stay ahead," said Marcel Jonker, Director of Cybersecurity Operations at Cambia Health Systems.

By combining curated threat intelligence with AI-driven automation, the solution aims to deliver improvements in filtering out false positives, enrich alerts with actionable context, and automate historical threat sweeps and incident response.

“Security teams are drowning in noise and struggling to keep up with evolving threats,” said Kash Shaikh, CEO and President of Securonix. “Together, we’re building the modern SOC platform—proactive, intelligent, and built for what’s next.”

Kash added, “Securonix and ThreatQuotient bring together complementary strengths—deep innovation across internal and external threat domains and a shared commitment to innovation and customer service. Both companies serve enterprise and government customers as well as managed security service providers (MSSPs), and we’re excited to welcome the talented ThreatQuotient team and their customers to Securonix.”

Purpose-Built for Analysts. Proven Against Real-World Threats.

ThreatQuotient’s Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) delivers curated, contextualized threat intelligence. When combined with Securonix’s EON Agentic AI-based SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and Data Pipeline Manager, customers can make the switch to proactive, real-time, behavior-driven, open-agentic security operations.

With this integration, Securonix customers and partners will enjoy the following benefits:

Gain clear visibility: Integrate deep, enriched real-time analytics from Securonix with curated external intelligence from ThreatQuotient to create a single, high-context stream of alerts.

Stay ahead of risk: Auto-enrich indicators of compromise (IoCs) and preemptively respond to repeat attacks.

Act smarter: Automate repetitive tasks, reduce false positives, and streamline investigations.

Deploy your way: Continue to use ThreatQ as a standalone threat intelligence platform or as part of the fully integrated Securonix solution. Deploy on-premise or SaaS in a way that fits the current architecture and scales with needs.

Accelerated Roadmap: Combined R&D synergies will accelerate upcoming roadmap innovations, including Agentic AI and ThreatQuotient’s innovation priorities.

With this acquisition, ThreatQuotient customers and partners will enjoy the following benefits:

Increased Scale: ThreatQ customers can take advantage of Securonix’s global R&D scale and GTM reach, including access to Securonix’s Threat Labs Intelligence.

Deeper Integrations: Gain access to an enriched roadmap and integration between Securonix's SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA portfolio and ThreatQ, including extension of Agentic AI capabilities.

Continued Focus: Zero interruption of their existing service, as ThreatQuotient will continue to operate as a standalone offering, with no disruption to existing roadmap and workflows.

“Joining Securonix marks a powerful new chapter for ThreatQuotient. By uniting our strengths, we can accelerate innovation, expand our reach, and deliver greater value to our customers. I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited for what’s ahead,” said John Czupak, CEO of ThreatQuotient.

BTIG, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and King & Spalding LLP served as legal advisor to ThreatQuotient. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal advisor to Securonix.