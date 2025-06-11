SpecterOps adds Privilege Zones to BloodHound Enterprise to secure critical assets

SpecterOps today introduced Privilege Zones, a new addition to its flagship BloodHound Enterprise platform. Privilege Zones enable teams to define custom security boundaries around business-critical resources and enforce least privilege access continuously in on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments.

BloodHound Enterprise helps visualize and eliminate identity-based attack paths, focusing initially on protecting Tier Zero assets with direct or indirect administrative control. With the introduction of Privilege Zones, organizations can now extend the power of Identity Attack Path Management to protect their most vital business assets, like HIPAA enclaves, code repositories, or PCI-DSS payment systems.

Privilege Zones enable security teams to define logical access boundaries that map to business-critical assets and resources. By grouping assets into zones, administrators can readily enforce the principle of least privilege at scale. Privilege Zones also detect identities vulnerable to hybrid attack paths, enabling the enforcement of cross-system privilege separation at scale.

Privilege Zones allow teams to:

Define Zones based on tiers, sensitivity, or business function.

Prevent privilege escalation or lateral movement between Zones.

Prevent misconfigurations from becoming attack paths.

“Defenders have tried to enforce the principle of least privilege for years, but it’s almost never worked because they didn’t have enough visibility into their identity environment,” said Justin Kohler, Chief Product Officer at SpecterOps. “BloodHound Enterprise, with the new addition of Privilege Zones, looks at the enterprise the way an adversary does, which allows them to make real progress toward that goal.”

Privilege Zones will be offered as a premium option for BloodHound Enterprise. It will be available to Early Access customers in early July and for general availability in August.

