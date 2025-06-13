Versa and OPSWAT partner to enhance real-time device security for SASE

Versa today announced a technology partnership with OPSWAT, a provider of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, to enhance the real-time device security monitoring capabilities of the Versa SASE Client.

As a result of this partnership, Versa has integrated OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK into the Versa SASE Client, allowing IT teams to leverage real-time device posture data to automatically validate endpoints and enforce Zero Trust policies.

“Remote workers and BYOD users need access to critical business systems and data; however, this increases organizations’ threat risks if endpoint devices are not secure,” said Anusha Vaidyanathan, Senior Director of Product Management at Versa. “This partnership enables Versa customers to apply OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK directly within our VersaONE Universal SASE Platform. As businesses continue to operate in cloud and hybrid settings, this joint solution enables IT teams to minimize risk by verifying device security and compliance policies before granting access to secure company systems.”

“Our partnership with Versa validates OPSWAT’s commitment to securing critical infrastructure by integrating advanced endpoint compliance capabilities directly into the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform,” said Hamid Karimi, Vice President of Technical Alliances and OEM at OPSWAT.

Availability

The Versa SASE Client with OPSWAT enhancements is currently available as part of the Versa Universal SASE Platform.

A newly published video featuring an interview with Ms. Vaidyanathan explains the integration and summarizes its benefits.

For more information, see https://versa-networks.com/products/versa-sase-client/.