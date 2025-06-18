Keeper Security to pursue FedRAMP High Authorization and Impact Level 5 Classification

Keeper Security announced its intent to obtain Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization at the High Impact Level and meet the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) requirements for an Impact Level 5 (IL5) security classification for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).

Keeper earned FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level for Keeper Security Government Cloud (KSGC) in August 2022. The company is now pursuing FedRAMP High, the program's most rigorous security baseline, which includes more than 400 controls designed to protect sensitive government data and support critical operations.

In parallel, Keeper is working toward DoD IL5 certification. This classification enables CSPs to store and process Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and certain National Security Systems (NSS) data.

The company is currently undergoing a 3PAO assessment for FedRAMP High and is actively pursuing an Authority to Operate (ATO) from a federal agency sponsor. Keeper anticipates receiving both FedRAMP High authorization and IL5 certification in the second half of the year.

"Our pursuit of FedRAMP High and IL5 underscores Keeper's commitment to defending national infrastructure and safeguarding sensitive government data," said Paul Aronhime, SVP of Federal Sector at Keeper Security.

For more information about Keeper Federal, visit www.keepersecurity.com/federal-government.