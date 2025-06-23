Hornetsecurity launches AI Cyber Assistant to power two new tools

Hornetsecurity launched its AI Cyber Assistant that powers two new tools as part of its new 365 Total Protection Plan 4 solution. The new tools are Email Security Analyst, which will ease the workload on IT security teams by automating the review of end-user reports while upskilling end users, and Teams Protection, which will help protect Microsoft Teams users against malicious messages and emerging impersonation attacks by introducing threat detection in this instant messaging platform.

Additionally, Hornetsecurity's AI Recipient Validation, which helps prevent email misdirection and data leaks, has received user experience updates and now forms part of 365 Total Protection Plan 4.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, said, "Our new AI-powered Email Security Analyst automates responses to user queries about potential threats, alleviating the workload on SOC and service desk teams, while educating end users on the nature of attacks. IT security personnel benefit by gaining more time to focus on other pressing issues, while end users receive instant feedback, which also encourages them to continue reporting suspicious emails and contribute to the organization's overall security."

Powered by the new AI Cyber Assistant, Email Security Analyst uses an LLM model to automate responses to users and assist investigations into emails they flag as suspicious.

Hofmann explained, "Thanks to growing media attention, end users are becoming more suspicious about incoming emails. While this is a welcome and positive development, each email they flag increases the burden on SOC and service desk teams to analyze and verify them on a case-by-case basis. Email Security Analyst replaces this traditional manual analysis and significantly reduces the time SOC teams spend on false-positive and negative reports."

By delivering clear, AI-driven analyses for each email reported by end users, Email Security Analyst also helps train end users to make well-informed decisions regarding potential malicious activity. It also advises them on the appropriate level of caution to take, strengthening an organization's overall security posture.

Hofmann added, "Organizations have to strengthen their 'human firewall' by empowering employees to become active participants in their organization's cybersecurity strategy. Cyberattacks are constantly increasing, so CISOs and security teams need to strategically allocate resources that strengthen organizational security while upskilling end users to cover any blind spots."

Also included in the new plan is the forthcoming Teams Protection, which safeguards Microsoft 365 tenants by scanning Teams messages for malicious content. It uses AI and machine learning to continuously monitor all messages, immediately identifying and notifying end users of dangerous messages via AI Cyber Assistant.

Teams Protection uses Hornetsecurity AI technology to: